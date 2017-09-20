FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Inditex H1 net profit 1.37 bln euros, slightly missing f/cast
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 20, 2017 / 5:11 AM / in a month

CORRECTED-Inditex H1 net profit 1.37 bln euros, slightly missing f/cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrected to show H1 not H2 in headline)

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The world’s largest clothing retailer, Inditex, on Wednesday reported first half net profit of 1.37 billion euros ($1.64 billion), slightly missing a polled forecast, on sales of 11.67 billion euros.

Gross margin decreased from the same period one year ago, to 56.4 percent from 56.8 percent, hit by the recent strengthening of the euro against a basket of currencies including the U.S. dollar.

Inditex generates more than half of its sales in non-euro currencies and then books those sales in euros when reporting results. ($1 = 0.8329 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.