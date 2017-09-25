Indivior settles addiction treatment case with Mylan for undisclosed terms

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indivior’s U.S. subsidiary, together with Monosol Rx, has settled a patent dispute with U.S. drugmaker Mylan related to generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the Indivior’s revenue.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, the London-listed drugmaker said in a statement on Monday.

The litigation has been pending in a U.S. after Mylan filed an application to the U.S. FDA seeking approval to market generic versions of Suboxone delivered by dissolvable film placed under the tongue rather than by tablet.

Other than Mylan, lawsuits were filed earlier this month against Dr. Reddy‘s, Allergan Plc’s Actavis Laboratories, Endo International’s Par Pharmaceutical, Alvogen Pharma US and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries . (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)