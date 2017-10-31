FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA panel backs approval for Indivior opioid addiction drug
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 31, 2017 / 8:11 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

U.S. FDA panel backs approval for Indivior opioid addiction drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc’s experimental drug to treat opioid addiction should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.

The panel voted 18-1 that the injectible drug, known as RBP-6000, could benefit addicts and has an acceptable safety profile. The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its advisory panels.

The recommendation comes less than a week after FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced the agency’s plans to encourage widespread use among opioid addicts of less harmful opioids such as methadone and buprenorphine, the active ingredient in RBP-6000. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.