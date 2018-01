Indonesia amends contracts with 18 coal mining companies

JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s mining ministry on Wednesday signed amended contracts with 18 coal mining companies, including PT Adaro Indonesia, as part of a shift towards a new mining permit system it expects to boost government revenues.

Indonesia’s 2009 mining law requires companies to transfer from so-called contracts of work, long-term agreements with specific rules including on taxes, to newer special mining permits that generally follow prevailing law. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger; Editing by)