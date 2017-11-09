FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia auto sales in Oct up 2.5 pct y/y - association
November 9, 2017

Indonesia auto sales in Oct up 2.5 pct y/y - association

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's car sales in October
rose 2.5 percent to 94,461 units compared with a year ago, the
Indonesian automotive industry Gaikindo said on Thursday.
    The sales grew 7.7 percent compared with the previous month,
when 87,645 cars were sold.     
    The following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based
on data from Gaikindo:
   
       
 Month      Volume   m/m(in pct)  y/y(in pct)
 2017                             
 October    94,461   +7.7         +2.5
 September  87,645   -9.9         -5.3
 August*    97,256   +13.9        +1.0
 July       85,323   +28.5        +37.9
 June       66,389   -29.5        -27.5
 May        94,091   +5.0         +6.2
 April      89,623   -12.5        +5.7
 March      102,336  +7.5         +8.8
 February   95,159   +10.2        +7.9
 January    86,324   -0.6         +1.6
 2016*                            
 December   86,887   -13.6        +18.2
 November   100,862  +8.8         +15.3
 October    92,139   -0.5         +4.2
 September  92,541   -3.9         -0.5
 August     96,282   +55.6        +6.3
 July       61,891   -32.4        +11.3
 June       91,488   +3.3         +11.3
 May        88,567   +4.5         +11.6
                                  
 
    

 (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

