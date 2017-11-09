Indonesia auto sales in Oct up 2.5 pct y/y - association

JAKARTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's car sales in October rose 2.5 percent to 94,461 units compared with a year ago, the Indonesian automotive industry Gaikindo said on Thursday. The sales grew 7.7 percent compared with the previous month, when 87,645 cars were sold. The following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m(in pct) y/y(in pct) 2017 October 94,461 +7.7 +2.5 September 87,645 -9.9 -5.3 August* 97,256 +13.9 +1.0 July 85,323 +28.5 +37.9 June 66,389 -29.5 -27.5 May 94,091 +5.0 +6.2 April 89,623 -12.5 +5.7 March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8 February 95,159 +10.2 +7.9 January 86,324 -0.6 +1.6 2016* December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2 November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3 October 92,139 -0.5 +4.2 September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5 August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3 July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3 June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3 May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6 (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)