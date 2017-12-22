Indonesia auto sales in November down 4.6 pct y/y - association

JAKARTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia fell 4.6 percent in November from a year earlier, according to data released by the automotive industry association Gaikindo on Friday. The data showed that automakers sold 96,191 units in November, down from 100,862 vehicles in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, however, car sales rose 1.9 percent from October when 94,433 units were sold. Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m(in pct) y/y(in pct) 2017 November 96,191 +1.9 -4.6 October* 94,433 +7.7 +2.5 September* 87,699 -9.9 -5.3 August* 97,256 +13.9 +1.0 July 85,323 +28.5 +37.9 June 66,389 -29.5 -27.5 May 94,091 +5.0 +6.2 April 89,623 -12.5 +5.7 March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8 February 95,159 +10.2 +7.9 January 86,324 -0.6 +1.6 2016* December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2 November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)