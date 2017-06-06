FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 14 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, June 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah
($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12
trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were worth 33.60 trillion rupiah, lower than the 43.87 trillion
rupiah received in the previous auction on May 23.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.35 for the bonds maturing in May 2027
.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in
percent.
                           T-bills    T-bills     Bonds        Bonds          Bonds
                           maturing   maturing    maturing     maturing May   maturing
                           Sept 2017  Jun 2018    May 2022     2027           Aug 2032
                                                                                         
 Incoming bids (trln rph)  5.825      8.475       6.936        6.8727         5.4887
 Winning bids (trln rph)   5.000      2.550       2.200        2.050          2.200 
 - Competitive bids        2.500      1.275       1.540        1.435          1.540
 (trln rph)                                                                   
 - Non competitive bids    2.500      1.275       0.660        0.615          0.660
 (trln rph)                                                                   
 Lowest yield (pct)        4.89000    5.80000     6.64000      6.90000        7.35000
 Highest yield (pct)       5.09000    6.17000     6.80000      7.05000        7.52000
 Weighted avg yield        4.95300    5.82984     6.66981      6.92990        7.38672
 Bid-to-cover ratio        1.17       3.32        3.15         3.35           2.49
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the
ministry. ($1 = 13,290 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

