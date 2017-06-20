FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 14.65 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target
June 20, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 14.65 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, June 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 14.65 trillion rupiah ($1.10 billion) of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were worth 22.26 trillion rupiah, lower
than the 33.60 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on June 6.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.53 for the T-bills
maturing in March 2018.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
           T-bills    T-bills     Bonds     Bonds     Bonds
           maturing   maturing    maturing  maturing  maturing
           Sept 2017  March 2018  May 2022  Aug 2032  May 2036
                                  <IDFR006  <IDFR007  <IDFR007
                                  1=>       4=>       2=>
 Incoming  2.992      3.180       5.067     5.6519    5.3703
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   1.150      0.900       3.550     4.600     4.450
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         0.575      0.450       2.955     3.220     3.115
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     0.575      0.450       0.595     1.380     1.335 
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    4.94000    5.50000     6.60000   7.30000   7.48000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   5.03000    6.25000     6.90000   7.43000   7.70000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  4.95751    5.59522     6.62973   7.33942   7.51596
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  2.60       3.53        1.43      1.23      1.21
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,293 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

