TABLE-Indonesia sells 14.65 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

JAKARTA, June 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14.65 trillion rupiah ($1.10 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 22.26 trillion rupiah, lower than the 33.60 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on June 6. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.53 for the T-bills maturing in March 2018. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Sept 2017 March 2018 May 2022 Aug 2032 May 2036 <IDFR006 <IDFR007 <IDFR007 1=> 4=> 2=> Incoming 2.992 3.180 5.067 5.6519 5.3703 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.150 0.900 3.550 4.600 4.450 bids (trln rph) - 0.575 0.450 2.955 3.220 3.115 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.575 0.450 0.595 1.380 1.335 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.94000 5.50000 6.60000 7.30000 7.48000 yield (pct) Highest 5.03000 6.25000 6.90000 7.43000 7.70000 yield (pct) Weighted 4.95751 5.59522 6.62973 7.33942 7.51596 avg yield Bid-to-c 2.60 3.53 1.43 1.23 1.21 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,293 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)