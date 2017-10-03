FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 17.85 trln rupiah of bonds, above target
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 8:20 AM / in 16 days

Indonesia raises 17.85 trln rupiah of bonds, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 17.85 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion) worth of bonds at an auction, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.

The government sold T-bills maturing in January 2018 with a weighted average yield of 4.68019 percent, while the T-bills maturing in October 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.16167 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 6.17962 percent, up from 5.99918 percent at the previous auction on Sept. 19.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in August 2032 was 7.04993 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2038 had a weighted average yield of 7.23987 percent, higher than 7.16994 percent from the last auction.

Total incoming bids were 34.14 trillion rupiah, lower than the 52.41 trillion rupiah received at the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.96 for the bonds maturing in May 2022.

$1 = 13,535 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.