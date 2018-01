JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s loan grew 8.35 percent year-on-year by the end of December, the financial servince regulator (OJK) said on Thursday.

That compared to 7.47 percent in November, the lowest in thirteen months. The pick-up in December was “in line with domestic economic performance,” the OJK said in a statement.

Banks’ non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.59 percent in December. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)