a day ago
Indonesia's July motorbike sales rebound, grow 76.4 pct y/y
August 14, 2017 / 4:55 AM / a day ago

Indonesia's July motorbike sales rebound, grow 76.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia
rose 76.4 percent in July from a year earlier, rebounding from a
fall the previous month and the strongest increase in many
years, data from an industry association showed on Monday.
    Sales contracted 27 percent in June from a year earlier,
during the long Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday. 
    Seasonal factors were likely the reason for the bounce in
July, as last year's Eid al-Fitr holiday fell in the same month.
    Sales stood at 538,176 motorbikes in July, up from 305,153
sold in the year-ago period. It was also higher than the 379,467
bikes sold in June.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in July were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 July       305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 June       518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

