Indonesia's July motorbike sales rebound, grow 76.4 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia rose 76.4 percent in July from a year earlier, rebounding from a fall the previous month and the strongest increase in many years, data from an industry association showed on Monday. Sales contracted 27 percent in June from a year earlier, during the long Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday. Seasonal factors were likely the reason for the bounce in July, as last year's Eid al-Fitr holiday fell in the same month. Sales stood at 538,176 motorbikes in July, up from 305,153 sold in the year-ago period. It was also higher than the 379,467 bikes sold in June. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in July were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 July 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 June 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)