Indonesia's August motorbike sales grow 5.2 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia rose 5.2 percent in August from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Thursday. Sales surged 76.4 percent in July from a year-ago period, rebounding from a fall in the previous month, and the strongest increase in many years. Sales stood at 554,923 motorbikes in August, slightly up from 527,536 sold a year ago. It is also higher than the 538,176 bikes sold in July. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in August were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 August 554,923 +3.1 +5.2 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 July 305,153 -41.2 -27.6 June 518,878 +12.4 -9.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)