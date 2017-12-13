FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's motorbike sales down 3.6 pct y/y in November
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 13, 2017 / 4:12 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia's motorbike sales down 3.6 pct y/y in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia
fell 3.6 percent in November from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Wednesday.
    Sales were up 1.5709235 percent in October from a year ago.
    Motorbike sales stood at 550,303 in November, down from
570,923 sold a year ago. Sales were also lower than the 579,552
bikes sold in October.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in November were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 Nov        550,303       -5.0       -3.6
 Oct        579,552       +6.0       +1.5
 Sept       546,607       -1.5       -1.7
 Aug        554,923       +3.1       +5.2
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
