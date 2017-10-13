Indonesia's motorbike sales fell 1.7 pct y/y in September

JAKARTA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 1.7 percent in September from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Friday. Sales were up 5.2 percent in August from a year-ago period. Sales stood at 546,607 motorbikes in September, down from 555,820 sold a year ago. It is also lower than the 554,923 bikes sold in August. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in September were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 Sept 546,607 -1.5 -1.7 Aug 554,923 +3.1 +5.2 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 Nov 570,923 -0.05 +6.6 Oct 571,201 +2.8 -5.3 Sept 555,820 +5.4 -7.8 Aug 527,536 72.9 -15.2 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)