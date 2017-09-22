Indonesia c.bank official says monetary stance remains neutral

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - An Indonesian central bank official said on Friday that its monetary stance remained neutral and that a decision for a further easing will depend on the rate of inflation and the stability of the rupiah.

Dody Budi Waluyo, executive director of economic and monetary policy at Bank Indonesia, was speaking after the central bank cut interest rates for a second consecutive month. “Our stance remains neutral. We can’t say it is biased to easing,” he said. “We will maintain inflation as targeted. We will also maintain macroeconomic stability.”

He said the central bank had also taken into account a potential U.S. rate hike, the normalisation of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet and a credit rating downgrade in China. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Robin Pomeroy)