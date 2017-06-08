Indonesian panel picks Wimboh Santoso to head financial regulator

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - The Indonesian parliament's finance commission on Thursday voted for Wimboh Santoso to head the financial regulator in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

The commission's choice needs to be endorsed by the wider parliament in a vote on a later date. If approved, Santoso would begin his five-year term in July.

Santoso, who has been president commissioner of state-controlled Bank Mandiri since 2015, was previously a career central banker.

His last position with Bank Indonesia was as the head of its New York branch before he moved to the International Monetary Fund to become the executive director of the Southeast Asia voting group. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Robert Birsel)