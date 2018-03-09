FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 10:35 AM / in a day

Indonesia's January retail sales fall 1.8 pct y/y - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian retail sales contracted 1.8 percent in January from a year earlier, the first shrinkage since July, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

The contraction came after the year-end holiday season. There was a drop in sales of durable goods like information and communication equipment, the survey said.

December retail sales had increased 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities projected that February retail sales would rise by 1 percent on annual basis. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Richard Borsuk)

