Indonesia foreign tourist arrivals fall 5.77 pct in Dec

JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia stood at 902,602 in December, down 5.77 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

That compared to a 0.81 percent drop in November, the first decline in foreign tourist arrivals since December 2015.

“Foreign tourist arrivals to Bali are not fully recovered yet,” said Suhariyanto, the statistics bureau chief.

“This is because of Mount Agung’s eruption and haven’t recovered yet.”

Indonesia first raised the status on Mount Agung volcano in resort island Bali in September and the volcano erupted in late November.

The total number of foreign visitors to Indonesia, including those passing through its borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than a year, was 1.15 million, up 3.03 percent. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Tabita Diela; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)