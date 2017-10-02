FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 2, 2017

Indonesia's Aug foreign tourist arrivals +24.77 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals in the month of August rose 24.77 percent from a year earlier to 1.18 million, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The increase was bigger than July’s 21.8 percent annual rise.

The total number of foreign visitors, including those passing through Indonesia’s borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, in August was 1.40 million, up 36.11 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry)

