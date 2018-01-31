UPDATE 1-Indonesia picks five winners in 2017 energy tender

(Adds details on 2018 tender) By Wilda Asmarini JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy ministry announced on Wednesday five winning bids in its 2017 oil and gas block tender, including businesses owned by Premier Oil, KrisEnergy and Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN). Former OPEC member Indonesia was once self-sufficient in oil and gas, but has been struggling for years to attract investment and prevent output from declining further. Jakarta recently introduced tax breaks and a gross split mechanism to encourage investment in the energy sector by eliminating conflicts over project costs and reimbursements. The ministry described the 2017 tender result as a "new era" in the country's upstream oil and gas industry, but noted that five of the conventional oil and gas blocks did not attract any bids in 2017 and will be re-tendered this year. The 2017 tender was opened in May and was extended four times while waiting for new government regulation on the gross split production sharing contract mechanism, the ministry said in a statement. Premier Oil said in a statement on the tender outcome that it sees "the potential for significant gas volumes which, in the success case, would be delivered to existing gas consumers in North Sumatra." Deputy Energy Minister Arcandra Tahar told reporters on Wednesday he expects the 2018 bidding round to commence in mid-February. Data presented by the energy ministry to parliament last week shows plans to tender 40 conventional oil and gas blocks and 3 unconventional oil and gas blocks this year. The table below shows the results of the 2017 tender. Work Area Winner - Direct offers* - Andaman I Mubadala Petroleum (SE Asia) Ltd Andaman II Consortium: Premier Oil Far East, KrisEnergy (Andaman II) BV, Mubadala Petroleum (Andaman II JSA) Ltd Merak-Lampung PT Tansri Madjid Energi Pekawai PT Saka Energi Sepinggan West Yamdena PT Saka Energi Indonesia South Tuna None - Regular tender - Kasuri III None Tongkol None East Tanimbar None Memberamo None The table below shows oil and gas blocks expected to be tendered in the 2018 bidding round. Conventional 1 Rupat Labuhan 2 South CPP 3 Nibung 4 Batu Gajah Dua 5 Bukit Barat 6 South Tuna 7 Tongkol 8 Banyumas 9 Ampuh 10 East Sepanjang-Kangean 11 Kasongam Sampit 12 Southwest Bengara 13 Suremana I 14 Manakarra Mamuju 15 South East Mandar 16 Karaeng 17 Ebuny 18 East Tanimbar 19 West Berau 20 Onin 21 Kasuri II 22 Kasuri III 23 West Kaimana 24 North Arguni 25 Mamberamo Terminated in 2017** 26 Air Komering 27 East Sokang 28 East Muriah 29 North Kangean 30 Palangkaraya 31 West Sangata 32 Belayan 33 Southeast Mahakam 34 South Sageri 35 Halmahera-Kofiau 36 Southwest Bird's Head 37 Semai IV 38 West Papua III 39 Cendrawasih Bay II 40 Cendrawasih Bay III Unconventional*** 1 Shale gas Sumut Tenggara 2 Shale gas Jembar Rimba 3 Coal bed methane Sumbagsel * Direct offer tenders are preceded by a joint study process, in which oil and gas companies and the government work together to develop seismic data for certain blocks. Companies involved in the study gain rights to match bids once the blocks are offered in the tender, discouraging other participants. ** Conventional oil and gas blocks where contracts were terminated in 2017. *** Unlike the conventional pools of oil and natural gas, unconventional oil and natural gas do not flow naturally through the rock, making them much more difficult to produce. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)