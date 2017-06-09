FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 2 months ago

Indonesia to appeal WTO ruling on fatty alcohols

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia will appeal the World Trade Organization's ruling in favour of European Union anti-dumping duties on the export of certain fatty alcohols from the country, the trade ministry said on Friday.

A WTO panel in December said the EU had been largely within its rights to impose anti-dumping duties on Indonesian fatty alcohols, rejecting most of the country's complaint.

Indonesian exports of fatty alcohols to the EU dropped to $58.9 million in 2016 from $112.6 million in 2011, before the duties were imposed, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by David Clarke)

