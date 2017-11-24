FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia has 'no clear structure' for Freeport stake purchase yet
November 24, 2017 / 4:27 AM / a day ago

Indonesia has 'no clear structure' for Freeport stake purchase yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s State Owned Enterprise Ministry, tipped to oversee an acquisition of a majority stake in the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc , has “no clear structure” yet for the deal, a ministry official said on Friday.

The government needed to be “careful” as the interests of Rio Tinto, which has a joint venture with Freeport in Indonesia, have not been accommodated into government plans for the acquisition yet, Deputy Minister for State-Owned Enterprise Fajar Harry Sampurno said.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
