FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Regulatory News - Americas
February 19, 2018 / 6:57 AM / a day ago

Indonesia hands Freeport, Amman, quota for 2018 copper exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia issued the local unit of copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc with a quota to export 1,247,866 wet metric tonnes (wmt) of copper concentrate up to Feb 15, 2019, a mining ministry official said on Monday.

* Medco Energi Internasional unit Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara was also issued with a quota to export 450,826 wmt of copper concentrate over same period, Minerals Director Bambang Susigit told Reuters by text message. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.