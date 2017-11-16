FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire hits Freeport Indonesia port facility in Papua - company sources
#Basic Materials
November 16, 2017 / 11:32 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Fire hits Freeport Indonesia port facility in Papua - company sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIMIKA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A fire has broken out at the main port used by copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc in Papua, Indonesia, on Thursday night, company sources said.

The fire broke out at Amamapare port facilities where copper concentrate from the giant Grasberg copper mine is processed before loading onto vessels for shipping.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear but maintenance had been carried out at the port earlier on Thursday, sources said. (Reporting by Sam Wanda in TIMIKA; Writing by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA; Editing by Mark Potter)

