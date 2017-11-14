FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport closes access road at Indonesia's Grasberg mine after shooting
November 14, 2017 / 3:39 AM / a day ago

Freeport closes access road at Indonesia's Grasberg mine after shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIMIKA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc has closed the main access road to the giant Grasberg copper mine after a shooting incident on Tuesday morning in the Papuan highlands where the mine is situated.

A patrol car was hit by gunfire while it was heading toward an area where Freeport workers live near Tembagapura, according to a company official with knowledge of the matter. The town is located in the eastern Indonesia province of Papua.

One worker was injured in the incident but is in a stable condition.

Writing by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA; Reporting by Sam Wanda in TIMIKA; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

