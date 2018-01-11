FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia hopes to finalise Freeport contract talks by June
January 11, 2018 / 7:18 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia hopes to finalise Freeport contract talks by June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia hopes to finalise contract talks with Freeport McMoRan Inc by June this year, said Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot

* Divestment issues still under discussion between Freeport and State Owned Enterprises Ministry and Finance Ministry, said Gatot

* Freeport exported 921,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2017

* Fellow Indonesian copper miner Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara shipped 560,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2017 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
