JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc is aiming to export 1.1 million tonnes of copper concentrate this year, a company official said in a hearing with parliament on Wednesday.

The company had exported 684,333 tonnes of copper concentrate by end-October, according to government data. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Richard Pullin)