11 days ago
Indonesia palm oil output, exports likely fell in June - Reuters survey
Featured
July 25, 2017 / 4:31 AM / 11 days ago

Indonesia palm oil output, exports likely fell in June - Reuters survey

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy
    JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's crude palm oil
output and exports likely declined in June as Ramadan
celebrations in the Muslim majority country curtailed palm
harvesting and processing, a Reuters survey showed.
    Crude palm oil (CPO) production in Indonesia, the world's
top producer of the vegetable oil, likely fell to 3.2 million
tonnes in June, compared to 3.38 million tonnes in May,
according to the median estimate in a survey of two industry
associations and a state palm research firm. 
    Exports of Indonesian CPO were estimated to have fallen last
month to 2.20 million tonnes, from 2.37 million in May.    
    Domestic consumption was forecast to have risen to 937,500
tonnes in June, from 924,000 in the previous month, according to
the survey. 
    Meanwhile, domestic stockpiles likely increased to 1.30
million tonnes from 1.09 million. 
    Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) data showed the
country exported 2.62 million tonnes of palm oil and palm kernel
oil in May. The group's official June data is not yet available.
 
    The June survey included responses from GAPKI, the Indonesia
Palm Oil Board, and the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute. 
    Below is a table of the median responses to the Reuters CPO
survey and GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data going back
to 2015 (in million tonnes). 
    
   Month    Output   Exports  Inventories  GAPKI palm &
                                            kernel oils
                                              export
 June         3.200    2.200        1.300               
 May          3.375    2.375        1.094           2.62
 April        2.904    2.162        1.306           2.57
 March        3.078    2.093        2.300           2.47
 February     2.800    2.406        2.000           2.53
 January      2.949    2.214        1.475           2.72
 2016                                      
 December     3.218    2.382        1.886           2.68
 November     3.310    2.221        1.786           2.84
 October      3.064    2.225        1.945           2.41
 September    2.900    2.000        1.738           1.73
 August       2.833    1.740        1.700           2.07
 July         2.802    1.875        1.875           1.60
 June         2.464    1.798        1.712           1.78
 May          2.188    1.919        2.100           1.76
 April        2.132    1.928        2.250           2.09
 March        2.150    1.895        2.592           1.74
 February     2.300    2.010        3.633           2.29
 January      2.440    2.005        2.025           2.10
 2015                                                   
 December     2.457    2.675        2.425           2.51
 November     2.800    2.093        2.950           2.39
 October      3.010    2.213        3.025           2.61
 September    3.100    2.235        3.050           2.34
 August       3.198    1.885        3.392           2.10
 July         2.856    1.920        3.200           2.09
 June         2.800    2.400        3.046           2.27
 May          2.774    2.150        2.540           2.22
 April        2.662    2.046        2.602           2.25
 March        2.397    1.800        2.667           2.03
 February     2.049    1.750        2.425           1.79
 January      2.056    1.658        2.413           1.81
    

 (Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

