Indonesia Oct CPO output, stocks seen up after peak harvest -survey
#Oil report
November 17, 2017 / 7:58 AM / a day ago

Indonesia Oct CPO output, stocks seen up after peak harvest -survey

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bernadette Christina Munthe
    JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's crude palm oil
output was forecast to have risen for the fifth straight month
in October as palm harvest peaked, boosting stockpiles, a
Reuters survey showed on Friday.
    Production of crude palm oil (CPO) in the world's biggest
grower likely rose to 3.95 million tonnes from 3.63 million
tonnes in September, according to the median estimate in a
survey of two industry associations and a state palm research
firm.
    Last month's output should be higher as it was the peak
harvest month, said Hasan Hasril Siregar, director at the
Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute. Production in November
should fall back to September levels, he said.
    Indonesia's CPO exports were estimated to have reached 2.75
million tonnes in October compared with 2.69 million tonnes in
September, the survey showed.
    Domestic stockpiles likely rose to 3.14 million tonnes from
2.4 million tonnes, according to the survey.
    The Southeast Asian country exported 2.76 million tonnes of
palm oil and palm kernel oil in September, data from the
Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) showed last week. GAPKI
is expected to release the October figures early next month.
 
    Fadhil Hasan, a board member of GAPKI, had estimated
Indonesia's palm oil output at 36.5 million tonnes for 2017 and
expected it to increase to 38.5 million tonnes next year.    

    Apart from the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute, other
companies surveyed were the Indonesia Palm Oil Board and
Indonesia's Vegetable Oil Association.
    Below is a table of the median forecasts in the Reuters
surveys for CPO output, exports and stockpiles as well as the
GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data going back to 2016.
Figues in million tonnes. 
        
 Month      Output   Exports  Inventories  GAPKI palm &
                                           kernel oils
                                           exports
 October      3.949    2.750        3.144            --
 September    3.630    2.685        2.400          2.76
 August       3.587    2.714        2.600          2.98
 July         3.530    2.400        2.422           2.4
 June         3.200    2.200        1.300          2.13
 May          3.375    2.375        1.094          2.62
 April        2.904    2.162        1.306          2.57
 March        3.078    2.093        2.300          2.47
 February     2.800    2.406        2.000          2.53
 January      2.949    2.214        1.475          2.72
      2016                                             
 December     3.218    2.382        1.886          2.68
 November     3.310    2.221        1.786          2.84
 October      3.064    2.225        1.945          2.41
 September    2.900    2.000        1.738          1.73
 August       2.833    1.740        1.700          2.07
 July         2.802    1.875        1.875           1.6
 June         2.464    1.798        1.712          1.78
 May          2.188    1.919        2.100          1.76
 April        2.132    1.928        2.250          2.09
 March        2.150    1.895        2.592          1.74
 February     2.300    2.010        3.633          2.29
 January      2.440    2.005        2.025           2.1
 
 (Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
