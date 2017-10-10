FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia palm oil output, exports likely climbed in Aug - Reuters survey
#Oil report
October 10, 2017 / 5:55 AM / 10 days ago

Indonesia palm oil output, exports likely climbed in Aug - Reuters survey

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bernadette Christina Munthe
    JAKARTA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's crude palm oil
exports likely rose in August, a Reuters survey showed, as
output increased and inventory levels of rival oils probably
fell.
    Crude palm oil (CPO) exports from the world's top producer
of the vegetable oil likely rose to 2.7 million tonnes in
August, compared to 2.4 million tonnes in July, according to the
median estimate in a survey of two industry associations and a
state palm research firm. 
    Production was tipped to have edged up to 3.6 million tonnes
in August from 3.5 million tonnes a month earlier, the survey
showed.
    "The increase in exports was supported by (palm) harvests
and stocks of other vegetable oils, such as soyoils, that are
not as good," said Hasan Hasril Siregar, a director at the
Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute.          
    Domestic consumption likely climbed to 890,000 tonnes from
848,500 tonnes in July, according to the survey median. 
    Meanwhile, domestic stockpiles in August likely rose to 2.6
million tonnes from 2.4 million in the previous month.
    Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) data showed the
country exported 2.98 million tonnes of palm oil and palm kernel
oil in August. 
    The August survey included responses from the Indonesia Palm
Oil Board, the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute and 
Indonesia's Vegetable Oil Association. 
    Below is a table of the median responses to the Reuters CPO
survey and GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data going back
to 2015 (in million tonnes). 
    
   Month    Output   Exports  Inventories  GAPKI palm &
                                            kernel oils
                                              export
 August       3.587    2.714        2.600           2.98
 July         3.530    2.400        2.422           2.40
 June         3.200    2.200        1.300           2.13
 May          3.375    2.375        1.094           2.62
 April        2.904    2.162        1.306           2.57
 March        3.078    2.093        2.300           2.47
 February     2.800    2.406        2.000           2.53
 January      2.949    2.214        1.475           2.72
 2016                                      
 December     3.218    2.382        1.886           2.68
 November     3.310    2.221        1.786           2.84
 October      3.064    2.225        1.945           2.41
 September    2.900    2.000        1.738           1.73
 August       2.833    1.740        1.700           2.07
 July         2.802    1.875        1.875           1.60
 June         2.464    1.798        1.712           1.78
 May          2.188    1.919        2.100           1.76
 April        2.132    1.928        2.250           2.09
 March        2.150    1.895        2.592           1.74
 February     2.300    2.010        3.633           2.29
 January      2.440    2.005        2.025           2.10
 2015                                                   
 December     2.457    2.675        2.425           2.51
 November     2.800    2.093        2.950           2.39
 October      3.010    2.213        3.025           2.61
 September    3.100    2.235        3.050           2.34
 August       3.198    1.885        3.392           2.10
 July         2.856    1.920        3.200           2.09
 June         2.800    2.400        3.046           2.27
 May          2.774    2.150        2.540           2.22
 April        2.662    2.046        2.602           2.25
 March        2.397    1.800        2.667           2.03
 February     2.049    1.750        2.425           1.79
 January      2.056    1.658        2.413           1.81
    

 (Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sonali Paul)

