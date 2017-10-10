Indonesia palm oil output, exports likely climbed in Aug - Reuters survey

By Bernadette Christina Munthe JAKARTA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's crude palm oil exports likely rose in August, a Reuters survey showed, as output increased and inventory levels of rival oils probably fell. Crude palm oil (CPO) exports from the world's top producer of the vegetable oil likely rose to 2.7 million tonnes in August, compared to 2.4 million tonnes in July, according to the median estimate in a survey of two industry associations and a state palm research firm. Production was tipped to have edged up to 3.6 million tonnes in August from 3.5 million tonnes a month earlier, the survey showed. "The increase in exports was supported by (palm) harvests and stocks of other vegetable oils, such as soyoils, that are not as good," said Hasan Hasril Siregar, a director at the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute. Domestic consumption likely climbed to 890,000 tonnes from 848,500 tonnes in July, according to the survey median. Meanwhile, domestic stockpiles in August likely rose to 2.6 million tonnes from 2.4 million in the previous month. Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) data showed the country exported 2.98 million tonnes of palm oil and palm kernel oil in August. The August survey included responses from the Indonesia Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute and Indonesia's Vegetable Oil Association. Below is a table of the median responses to the Reuters CPO survey and GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data going back to 2015 (in million tonnes). Month Output Exports Inventories GAPKI palm & kernel oils export August 3.587 2.714 2.600 2.98 July 3.530 2.400 2.422 2.40 June 3.200 2.200 1.300 2.13 May 3.375 2.375 1.094 2.62 April 2.904 2.162 1.306 2.57 March 3.078 2.093 2.300 2.47 February 2.800 2.406 2.000 2.53 January 2.949 2.214 1.475 2.72 2016 December 3.218 2.382 1.886 2.68 November 3.310 2.221 1.786 2.84 October 3.064 2.225 1.945 2.41 September 2.900 2.000 1.738 1.73 August 2.833 1.740 1.700 2.07 July 2.802 1.875 1.875 1.60 June 2.464 1.798 1.712 1.78 May 2.188 1.919 2.100 1.76 April 2.132 1.928 2.250 2.09 March 2.150 1.895 2.592 1.74 February 2.300 2.010 3.633 2.29 January 2.440 2.005 2.025 2.10 2015 December 2.457 2.675 2.425 2.51 November 2.800 2.093 2.950 2.39 October 3.010 2.213 3.025 2.61 September 3.100 2.235 3.050 2.34 August 3.198 1.885 3.392 2.10 July 2.856 1.920 3.200 2.09 June 2.800 2.400 3.046 2.27 May 2.774 2.150 2.540 2.22 April 2.662 2.046 2.602 2.25 March 2.397 1.800 2.667 2.03 February 2.049 1.750 2.425 1.79 January 2.056 1.658 2.413 1.81 (Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sonali Paul)