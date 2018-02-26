FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 7:43 AM / a day ago

Indonesia's Jan crude palm oil output forecast to rise -Reuters survey

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Palm oil output predicted to rise to 3.59 mln T in Jan
    * Palm oil exports forecast to rise to 2.74 mln T
    * Jan palm oil stockpiles predicted at 3.7 mln T

    By Bernadette Christina Munthe
    JAKARTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Crude palm oil (CPO) output and
exports from Indonesia, the world's top producer, likely post a
small increase in January, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.
    Output in January was forecast to rise to 3.59 million
tonnes, up slightly from 3.52 million tonnes in December,
according to the median of responses in a survey of two industry
groups and a state palm oil research firm.
    Exports of the widely used vegetable oil are forecast to
rise to 2.74 million tonnes in January, up from 2.51 million
tonnes in December.
    The Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said the country
exported 2.62 million tonnes of palm and palm kernel oils in
December. Data for January is not yet available.
    Meanwhile, domestic CPO consumption is forecast to fall to
924,000 tonnes last month, from 972,000 tonnes in December.
    Stockpiles of CPO at the end of January are seen at 3.70
million tonnes according to the median of the forecasts.
    GAPKI said Indonesia held 4.02 million tonnes of CPO in
stockpiles at the end of 2017. It also estimated that 2018 crude
palm oil output would grow 10 percent from 38.17 million tonnes
last year.    
    Below is a table of the median forecasts in the Reuters
survey for CPO output, exports and stockpiles, as well as the
GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data, going back to 2016.
Figures are in million tonnes.
    
    
 Month      Output   Exports  Inventories  GAPKI palm &
                                           kernel oils
                                           exports
 January      3.586    2.737        3.701            --
 2017                                      
 December     3.519    2.512        3.200          2.62
 November     3.901    2.518        3.602          2.64
 October      3.949    2.750        3.144          2.60
 September    3.630    2.685        2.400          2.76
 August       3.587    2.714        2.600          2.98
 July         3.530    2.400        2.422           2.4
 June         3.200    2.200        1.300          2.13
 May          3.375    2.375        1.094          2.62
 April        2.904    2.162        1.306          2.57
 March        3.078    2.093        2.300          2.47
 February     2.800    2.406        2.000          2.53
 January      2.949    2.214        1.475          2.72
 
 (Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
