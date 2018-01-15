FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 15, 2018 / 2:13 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia's Golkar Party appoints new parliamentary speaker amid graft probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Golkar Party has appointed Bambang Soesatyo as parliamentary speaker, after the previous speaker was indicted in a $170 million corruption scandal late last year, the party’s secretary general Muhammad Sarmuji said on Monday.

Golkar, which is a member of President Joko Widodo’s ruling coalition, has come under pressure to elect a speaker to clean up the party’s image and improve the standing of parliament, long regarded by Indonesians as riddled with entrenched corruption.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
