UPDATE 2-Indonesia's Pertamina picks Oman's OOG, Cosmo Energy for $10 bln refinery

(Adds comment from Cosmo, table) By Wilda Asmarini JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Pertamina appointed a consortium of partners to develop a new $10 billion refinery at Bontang, said Ardhy N. Mokobombang, director of refinery megaprojects and petrochemicals at the state-owned energy company. Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia's biggest fuel importers, hopes to reduce its import bill by improving its ageing domestic refining infrastructure, but some projects have been delayed because of financing issues. Pertamina hopes to soon finalise a framework agreement with Oman's Overseas Oil and Gas LLC (OOG) and Cosmo Oil International, a trading unit of Japan's Cosmo Energy Holdings , to develop the Bontang facility, Mokobombang said on Tuesday. The Oman government will provide financial support for the project, in which Pertamina expects to take an initial 10 percent stake, Mokobombang said. Pertamina would have the rights to supply 20 percent of the crude for the refinery, and Oman the remainder, he said. Pertamina plans to reach a final investment decision on the 300,000-barrel-per-day Bontang grass roots refinery project in mid-2020, he said. "Hopefully in 2025 this refinery will be operational," Mokobombang told reporters. A spokeswoman for Cosmo Energy Holdings in Japan said only that the company has not made an investment decision on the project yet. OOG is "active in the development of a number of energy related projects," including a refinery project in Indonesia, it said on its website. (bit.ly/2Ft54Gq) OOG could not be reached for comment. Below is a table of Indonesia's refinery plans including upgrades and new grassroots refinery developments. Additional Targeted capacity operational Project (bpd)* date Balikpapan upgrade (stage 1) 100,000 2021 Cilacap upgrade 50,000 2023 Balongan upgrade 140,000 2023 Tuban (new) 300,000 2024 Dumai upgrade 130,000 2024 Bontang (new) 300,000 2025 Balikpapan upgrade (stage 2) n/a 2025 * Adds to existing national crude refining capacity of around 1 million bpd (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini in JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)