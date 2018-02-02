Indonesia to file cases against U.S. anti-subsidy duty on biodiesel

JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to file a case against the U.S. Department of Commerce at the U.S. Court of International Trade over anti-subsidy duties slapped on Indonesian biodiesel shipments, a Trade Ministry official said on Friday.

The Indonesian government is also planning to bring a complaint to the World Trade Organization, Pradnyawati, director of trade security at Indonesia’s Trade Ministry, told Reuters. She did not give a timetable.

Paulus Tjakrawan, vice chairman of Indonesia’s Biodiesel Producers Association, said the case at the U.S. Court of International Trade would be filed immediately to meet a Feb. 3 deadline.

The U.S. Commerce Department set final countervailing duties over alleged subsidies ranging from 34.45 percent to 64.73 percent for Indonesian biodiesel in November.

Anti-subsidy and anti-dumping investigations were launched against Argentine and Indonesian biodiesels last year following a spike in biodiesel imports to the United States.

The Commerce Department is expected to set the final duty soon following its anti-dumping investigation.

“The government of Indonesia is even ready to defend the interest of Indonesian industry at the WTO. Just as the government has done against the EU and we won,” Pradnyawati said.

The WTO ruled in favours of several challenges by Indonesia to anti-dumping duties imposed on its biodiesel exports to the European Union. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies and Alison Williams)