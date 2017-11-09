Indonesia loses WTO appeal in food fight with New Zealand and US

GENEVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia lost an appeal ruling at the World Trade Organization on Thursday in a dispute with the United States and New Zealand over Indonesia’s restrictions on imports of food and animal products including beef and poultry.

Indonesia had argued that its rules were based on health concerns and Halal food standards, or aimed to deal with temporary surpluses on the domestic market. In December 2016, a panel of adjudicators faulted Indonesia, which appealed. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche)