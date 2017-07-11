FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IndusInd Bank Q1 profit rises 27 pct; interest income up
July 11, 2017 / 7:33 AM / a month ago

India's IndusInd Bank Q1 profit rises 27 pct; interest income up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - India's IndusInd Bank Ltd posted a nearly 27 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit was 8.37 billion rupees ($129.73 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, compared with 6.61 billion rupees a year earlier, the sixth-largest Indian private sector lender by assets said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2tIuWsY)

Interest earned by the company rose about 22 percent to 41.36 billion rupees in the quarter. ($1 = 64.5175 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Biju Dwarakanath)

