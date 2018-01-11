FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IndusInd Bank Q3 net profit jumps 25 pct
January 11, 2018 / 8:29 AM / 2 days ago

India's IndusInd Bank Q3 net profit jumps 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Thursday third-quarter net profit rose nearly 25 percent, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit climbed to 9.36 billion rupees ($146.87 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 7.51 billion rupees a year ago, the country's sixth-largest private sector lender by assets said. bit.ly/2mqTC6W

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.16 percent at end-December, compared with 1.08 percent in the previous quarter and 0.94 percent a year ago.

Interest earned by the bank jumped about 16 percent in the quarter to 42.87 billion rupees.

$1 = 63.7300 Indian rupees Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
