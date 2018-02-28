FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 7:47 AM / 2 days ago

Event organisers Informa, UBM report rise in full-year earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - British event organiser Informa Plc and its takeover target UBM Plc reported a rise in adjusted full-year earnings on Wednesday, helped by strength in their events businesses.

Informa, which signed an agreement in January to buy UBM, set a target to improve underlying revenue growth to more than 3.5 percent in 2018.

Informa also forecast synergies from its purchase of U.S.-based information services company Penton to rise to $22.5 million in 2018.

It reported a 31.3 percent in adjusted operating profit to 545.5 million pounds ($758.5 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

UBM’s adjusted operating profit grew 25.3 percent to 294.2 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7192 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
