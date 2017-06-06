Infront plans Oslo IPO

OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) -

** Infront ASA announces intention to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares and to apply for a listing on the Oslo Bourse

** Infront says it is a financial technology firm that "provides a modern and user-friendly information and trading terminal, based on a market leading technology fed by both in-house and external financial market data"

** Infront has over the last 20 years built up a company with global reach, serving a diversified customer base with 20,000 end-users in more than 50 countries

** The IPO aims to support Infront's organic and inorganic growth plans for the coming years

** Infront is seeking to take an active role in the industry consolidation in Europe, and the IPO will provide greater flexibility as opportunities arise

** The current majority owners in the company, Kistefos and the founders Kristian Nesbak and Morten Lindeman through their wholly-owned investment companies, expect to reduce their ownership in Infront in connection with the IPO

** The founders will remain substantial shareholders after the IPO and continue to be part of the Company's management team

** ABG Sundal Collier and Danske Bank Markets are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO

