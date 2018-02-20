FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 10:16 PM / a day ago

Ingredients maker Ingredion eyes expansion into plant-based proteins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ingredion Inc is evaluating opportunities to expand its portfolio of ingredients made from grains, fruits and vegetables with an eye to plant-based proteins as a growth area, President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Zallie said on Tuesday in an interview along the sidelines of the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Florida.

* Expansion into plant-based proteins likely through acquisition or research and development

* Potential impact of NAFTA discussions likely to be felt in 2019 at the earliest

* Sees inflation, particularly in freight, as headwind for this year; projected truck rates up 5-6 percent

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
