FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Innogy's CEO departs days after profit warning
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
December 19, 2017 / 7:38 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Innogy's CEO departs days after profit warning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German energy company Innogy said on Tuesday its chief executive Peter Terium was leaving the company immediately, just days after the company issued a profit warning that sent its shares tumbling.

Terium will be replaced in the interim by Uwe Tigges, chief human resurces officer, until the supervisory board decides on a successor.

“The Supervisory Board generally welcomes the corporate and finance strategy pursued by the board, but sees the necessity for greater emphasis on cost discipline and a more focused growth and investment strategy,” the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Innogy had trimmed its operating profit forecast for 2017 on Dec. 13, citing a persistently difficult market environment for npower, its ailing British electricity and gas supplies business.

But it also predicted a fall in profits in 2018, mainly due to increased spending on energy supply networks, broadband telecoms and renewable power generation.

“Even if this will weigh on our earnings short-term, I am convinced that this is the right strategy for setting up Innogy optimally for the future,” Terium had said at the time. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.