Innogy to equip Deutsche Post's DHL with e-charging stations

ESSEN, Germany, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy has entered a partnership with Deutsche Post to equip the logistics group’s DHL unit with infrastructure to charge its Streetscooter electric minivans, a board member said.

“The Streetscooters of Deutsche Post can charge up at a station from Innogy specifically designed for them,” Martin Herrmann, chief operating officer retail, told Reuters, adding Innogy would equip DHL locations in ten European countries. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)