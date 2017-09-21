Innogy to spend 1.2 bln eur on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Innogy, Germany’s largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Innogy has an existing investment plan of 6.5-7.0 billion euros over the next three years and it was not immediately clear from the statement whether the 1.2 billion would come on top of that or are part of the existing budget.

The group, which is majority-owned by RWE, also said that there would be “no taboos” with regard to its portfolio on its way to become a leader in all relevant markets by 2025, not specifying further. ($1 = 0.8405 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)