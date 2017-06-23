Innogy CEO says no contact or talks with French rival Engie

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German energy group Innogy on Friday damped speculation of a possible takeover by French rival Engie, following similar remarks by Engie's CEO earlier in the day.

"I am not aware of any contact," CEO Peter Terium told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin. "There are no talks with Engie. There is nothing to it."

Innogy shares were down 2.3 percent by 1504 GMT

Terium also said that Innogy's British unit Npower was aiming to turn a profit by 2019.

Asked whether the British government could impose further price caps, he said, "We have to wait what happens this year. If nothing changes in the market, we want to earn an operating profit and return to the black in 2019." (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)