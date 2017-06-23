FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Innogy CEO says no contact or talks with French rival Engie
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 23, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 2 months ago

Innogy CEO says no contact or talks with French rival Engie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German energy group Innogy on Friday damped speculation of a possible takeover by French rival Engie, following similar remarks by Engie's CEO earlier in the day.

"I am not aware of any contact," CEO Peter Terium told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin. "There are no talks with Engie. There is nothing to it."

Innogy shares were down 2.3 percent by 1504 GMT

Terium also said that Innogy's British unit Npower was aiming to turn a profit by 2019.

Asked whether the British government could impose further price caps, he said, "We have to wait what happens this year. If nothing changes in the market, we want to earn an operating profit and return to the black in 2019." (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.