FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Innogy mulls sale, partnership for troubled Npower unit -sources
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 6, 2017 / 1:45 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Innogy mulls sale, partnership for troubled Npower unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy is looking at a possible sale or “partnership” for its troubled British retail energy supplier Npower, four people familiar with the matter said, following years of cost-cutting that have not led to a turnaround.

Options for Npower, which has been hit by stiff local competition as well as billing issues, could include a sale or a partnership with a local peer, the sources said.

Innogy declined to comment. No one at Npower was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz; Additional reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.