Innogy mulls sale, partnership for troubled Npower unit -sources

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy is looking at a possible sale or “partnership” for its troubled British retail energy supplier Npower, four people familiar with the matter said, following years of cost-cutting that have not led to a turnaround.

Options for Npower, which has been hit by stiff local competition as well as billing issues, could include a sale or a partnership with a local peer, the sources said.

