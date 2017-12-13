FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Innogy lowers 2017 outlook on weak British retail business
December 13, 2017 / 1:07 PM / a day ago

Innogy lowers 2017 outlook on weak British retail business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Innogy on Wednesday cut its outlook for operating profit in 2017, citing a persistently difficult market environment for its British retail energy business, which it last month agreed to merge with that of peer SSE.

Innogy said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 4.3 billion euros ($5.05 billion) and adjusted EBIT of about 2.8 billion euros. It had previously expected adjusted EBITDA of 4.4 billion euros and adjusted EBIT of 2.9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8519 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)

