Innogy says regularly looking at "portfolio war games"

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy is regularly reviewing strategic options for its assets, its chief financial officer said, responding to a question on whether the group ever discussed a broader integration with British rival SSE.

Innogy and SSE last week unveiled plans to merge their British retail supply businesses and list them separately on the stock market to better respond to challenges in the local market, including a looming cap on power prices.

Asked whether Innogy and SSE ever talked about a broader integration that would also cover SSE’s renewables and networks business, Innogy CFO Bernhard Guenther said: “I don’t want to speculate on anything. We are doing our strategic homework regularly, which entails, of course, different portfolio war games around different players as well.” (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)