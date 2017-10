FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Innogy, Germany’s largest energy group, said on Friday it added about 50,000 customers in Britain in the second quarter, a key step in the group’s effort to restructure its troubled local unit Npower.

Innogy, 76.8-percent owned by RWE, still warned that competition in the British retail power market remained “very tough”, after posting first-half operating earnings that were broadly in line with expectations. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)