FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Innogy buys U.S. onshore wind project pipeline of more than 2 GW
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 22, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 4 days ago

Innogy buys U.S. onshore wind project pipeline of more than 2 GW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy on Friday said it had signed an agreement to buy onshore wind power projects worth more than 2 gigawatts in the United States, in what marks the firm’s first acquisition in the world’s second-largest wind market.

Innogy, majority-owned by utility RWE, said it reached a deal to acquire the U.S. onshore wind development business of project group EverPower Wind Holdings from British private equity investor Terra Firma Capital Partners.

No purchase price was disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.