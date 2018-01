Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brokerage Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, said on Monday Jeff Doherty will head its U.S. equity research business in addition to leading its sales.

Doherty, who will now be head of U.S. equity content, has led Nomura’s U.S. equity research sales since 2016. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)